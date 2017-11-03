Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Houston
Salary
$170000 to $200000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
619514
Posted on
Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 3:48pm
About the Role:Job Summary:
The purpose of the SmartPlant P&ID Administrator is to provide system administration functions to ensure the enterprise meets uptime requirements and business objectives. This position is focused on project applications’ use, implementation and improvement. This may include tasks such as configuration, database maintenance and monitoring, client and server application implementation of software and automation development.
Essential Duties:
- Develop cost-effective business processes within the confines of SmartPlant P&ID.
- Work with operations to define the scope and requirements, provide input on scheduling, estimating and quality control for use of SmartPlant P&ID on Client Projects.
- Perform analysis, design and development of solution(s) to perform Client and/or project specific business tasks in SmartPlant P&ID system.
- Team with operational personnel to gather and test data to ensure data integrity of production databases.
- Identify, analyze, troubleshoot and resolve problems with the aim of eliminating recurrence of problems.
- Coordinate with other IT areas to implement the solution or resolve problems.
- Develop and maintain standardized server jobs to perform replication, notification and integration services (if applicable).
- Provide information required to perform tasks and provide implications of requested changes/modifications to existing engineering infrastructure.
- Test changes/fixes to server environment for release to production.
- Setup new SmartPlant P&ID Plant instances and make available for an integrated environment within the SmartPlant Enterprise.
- Provide detailed communication with all personnel regarding operational requests for improvement of discipline technologies and their interaction with work processes.
- Provide analytic feedback and recommendations to management regarding the state of SmartPlant P&ID technology being utilized in project execution.
- Provide controlled maintenance of the SmartPlant P&ID symbol catalog.
- Ability to provide P&ID design assistance to meet project schedules and project data requirements.
- Work with remote execution centers to ensure data integrity and productivity of activities.
- Up to 20% travel required
Qualifications:
- Possess a thorough knowledge of the Intergraph SmartPlant architecture
- Experience with Intergraph SmartPlant Enterprise work processes.
- Experience with implementing and managing enterprise level engineering information technology in a client-server environment.
- Ability to accomplish common business objectives in a team environment.
- Possess a working knowledge of relational database management systems (RDBMS).
- Possess superior communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Ability to provide leadership in delivering enterprise level solutions to business operations.
- SmartPlant P&ID training / support
- Experience with SQL Server and Oracle Database systems
Education and Experience Requirement:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Engineering, Information Systems or comparable professional experience.
- 15 – 20 Years data management experience and/or enterprise information technology position utilizing SmartPlant P&ID and/or PDS 2D as an Administrator.
Apply