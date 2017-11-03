SmartPlant Reference Data (SPRD) Admin.

About the Role:

Develop cost-effective business processes within the confines of SmartPlant Enterprise system.

Work with operations to define the scope and requirements, provide input on scheduling, estimating and quality control.

Perform analysis, design and development of a SmartPlant Reference Data solution.

Team with operational personnel to gather and test data to ensure data integrity of production databases.

Identify, analyze, troubleshoot and resolve problems with the aim of eliminating recurrence of problems.

Coordinate with other IT areas to implement the solution or resolve problems.

Develop and maintain appropriate database maintenance procedures for production database servers.

Develop and maintain standardized server jobs to perform replication, notification and integration services.

Provide information required to perform tasks and provide implications of requested changes/modifications to existing engineering infrastructure.

Test changes/fixes to server environment for release to production.

Maintain Product and Project level reference data in SPRD.

Provide detailed communication with all personnel regarding operational requests for improvement of discipline technologies and their interaction with work processes.

Provide analytic feedback and recommendations to management regarding the state of technology being utilized in project execution.

Provide reference data and catalog maintenance for ongoing projects.

Maintain integration functionality between SPRD and the rest of the Engineering Enterprise, including S3D and PDMS/E3D systems.

Provide user training and documentation for SPRD users.

Work with remote execution centers to ensure data integrity and productivity of activities.

Up to 20% travel required

Possess a thorough knowledge of the Intergraph SmartPlant architecture

Possess a thorough working knowledge of analytic interpretation of data models and environments

Experience with Intergraph SmartPlant Enterprise work processes.

Experience with implementing and managing enterprise level engineering information technology in a client-server environment.

Ability to accomplish common business objectives in a team environment.

Possess a working knowledge of relational database management systems (RDBMS).

Possess a working knowledge of programming automation using Microsoft Visual Studio .Net and Oracle PL/SQL.

Possess superior communication skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to provide leadership in delivering enterprise level solutions to business operations.

SmartPlant Reference Data and/or Materials development / training / support

Experience using or integrating SmartPlant Reference Data and/or Materials with PDMS

Experience with SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SmartPlant BIR

Experience with Oracle

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Engineering, Information Systems or comparable professional experience.

10 - 15 Years SRD Administrative experience with data management experience and/or enterprise information technology position.

Job Summary:The purpose of the SmartPlant Reference Data Administrator is to provide system administration functions to ensure the enterprise meets uptime requirements and business objectives. This position is focused on project applications’ use, implementation and improvement. This may include tasks such as configuration, database maintenance and monitoring, client and server application implementation of software and automation development.Essential Duties:Qualifications:Education and Experience Requirement:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.