Snr Consultant - Process Performance Improvement

? Manage and lead team of consultants in the area of Process Performance Enhancement to ensure good quality of services are delivered to clients and generating values to both company and clients.

? Provide technical consultancy services to clients in area of process performance improvement which includes Energy & Loss Management, Operations Performance Management, Plant Master Planning, Hydrocarbon Margin Improvement Review and Feasibility Study.



? Gather customer requirement and develop project proposal (technical proposal and man-hour estimate) and provide to business development team for further submission to clients.

? Identify opportunities for plant performance improvement and perform feasibility study to generat/create benefit to clients.

? Provide high quality advice on process concerned solutions, process performance improvement, energy efficiency improvement, loss control & management, emission control on petroleum, petrochemical and lube base processes in order to achieve operational excellence.

? Carry out refinery / petrochemical master plan to support clients' long term strategy and business growth.

? Manage project resources including budget, man power and project schedule to ensure smooth run of the project.

? Ensure that all project works have been conducted in timely manner and with good quality according to customer requirement.

? Encourage and ensure staff performing tasks according to company code of conduct.

? Supervise / coach subordinate to build their competencies and ensure good quality of services is delivered to clients



? Bachelor or higher degree in Chemical Engineering, Process Engineering, Petro Chemical Engineering or related discipline.

? Minimum 10 years working experiences in process engineering in area of refinery / petrochemical plant.

? Experiences in at least the following areas: Process performance improvement, Hydrocarbon Margin Improvement, Energy efficiency Improvement, and loss control.

? Minimum 3 years experience in team management role.

? Familiarized with process simulation tools e.g. PROII, HYSYS, etc.



