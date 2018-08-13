Snr. Electrical Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 645900 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is an international EPC Contractor Client who are based in Rotterdam. They are currently working on several Buildings, Infrastructure and Advance facilities and require a Principal Electrical Engineer for a long term contract.



The Principal Electrical Engineer will be required to:

Have experience in Design, Specifications and procurement of buildings

Have an understanding of MEP Building Services

Have sound knowledge of BIM and 3D design projects

Dutch fluent





The Principal Mechanical Engineer will be required to be mainly based in Rotterdam with Travel to site when required





