Software Developer

G2 Recruitment
Hong Kong,Far East
Contract
IT%2C Communications Jobs
617986
Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 8:27am
About the Role:

Good afternoon,

My client based in Hong Kong require a Software Developer for a 6 month contract.

Skills/experience



* C#
* SSRS
* ASP.Net

Beneficial experience



* Microsoft Dynamics
* Touchstone NAV

My client are looking for someone to work on their in-house applications.

If you're interested in this role please apply ASAP.

Thanks,

Stella