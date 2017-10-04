Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Hong Kong,Far East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
617986
Posted on
Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 8:27am
About the Role:
Good afternoon,
My client based in Hong Kong require a Software Developer for a 6 month contract.
Skills/experience
* C#
* SSRS
* ASP.Net
Beneficial experience
* Microsoft Dynamics
* Touchstone NAV
My client are looking for someone to work on their in-house applications.
If you're interested in this role please apply ASAP.
Thanks,
Stella
Apply