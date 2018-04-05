Software Development PM - Manchester / London

About the Role:

We are a fast-growing UK start-up dedicated to helping charities and the non-profit sector to preserve and increase their revenue streams in an ever-growing cashless society.

We work passionately to deliver a simple, affordable one-stop-shop fundraising solution that maximizes donor engagement. We build our own specialist hardware devices to replace the traditional coin collection boxes. These IoT fundraising boxes are controlled via a cloud platform that allows charities to manage the displayed visual content and to monitor in real time the success of their fundraising campaigns.

About You

You are an experienced Software Development Project Manager seeking a new challenge in a fast-moving start-up environment where you can bring structure, discipline and focus to a geographically distributed development team that is continually innovating at a fast pace.

You have basic hands-on software development experience, preferably in a Service Oriented Architecture ecosystem. You have project management and scrum master experience on projects involving at least 5 developers that ran for at least 18 months. You are not a paper-project manager and enjoy testing new features hands on.

You have good working experience with most of the following:

* Git (BitBucket)* JIRA, Confluence, Tempo, Zephyr* Gantt Charts* Excel Pivot Tables* Advanced PowerPoint Presentations (master slide templates, color coordination)* Technical Writing* MS Visio, LucidChartAbout the Role

The role will de-facto be a hybrid of a Scrum Master and a Project Manager, containing elements of both of these traditional roles.

You will:

* report directly to the CTO and will be the primary point of contact between business stakeholders and the development team* travel between the tech and business teams on average once per month (up to 20% of the working time)* be responsible for managing scope definition and changes for planned functionalities as well as agreed timelines and budgets* be primarily responsible for the process compliance of the team, for transparency on progress and for flagging and removing blockers for the team* be the main conduit of communication and information in the team, doing lots of 1-1 direct alignments with individual team members, as well as stakeholders* market the achievements of the team across the company to stakeholders / customers

You will be the primary coordinator of the development activities happening on the projects.

Compensation and Perks:

* monthly performance bonuses in addition to the base salary* flexible work (home office, flexible hours) please note our head office is Manchester UK with a secondary base in London UK. Development team are based in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Please forward your most recent CV or call me on 01614137290

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.