Software Engineer - West of England - 6 Months

A global Semiconductor Manufacturer Client of mine is currently looking for Software Engineers to join them on a contract basis at their site in the west of England for an initial period of 6 Months with a likelihood of extension.

* Python professional - experienced developing at least medium size SW projects in Python (100+ source files, 50,000+ code lines)* C/C++ professional* Experience programming HW - perfect understanding of device registers (peripheral programming, drivers)* Version control (GIT) - advanced users (comfortable with project and feature branches; pull-requests, merge)* SW Engineering experience (full development cycle)* Organisational/communication skills

* Lab automation experience (programming instruments, serial buses I2C/SPI)* PCB experience - ability to read and understand schematics and work with PCB HW* Continuous integration (Jenkins) - ability to setup and maintain test jobs

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months Initial

Location: West of England

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

Start Date: June

