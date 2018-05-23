About the Role:

Job title : Software Validation Engineer

Location: Minden, NV

Shift: Monday - Friday 8 hours per day

Pay rate: 23/hour

Duration: 1 year with strong opportunity of permanent status

The manufacturing IT contractor will be working with a highly experienced team of Manufacturing Software Engineers who will provide training and mentoring. This role provides diverse work responsibilities and an opportunity to learn many different branches of Information Technology including; sustaining the computer systems in a fast-paced manufacturing environment, troubleshooting software used in manufacturing, network infrastructure, firmware, learning and debugging the PCBA manufacturing process, providing input on flow and lean process improvements, etc. In addition, this role is tightly coupled with a larger engineering team giving opportunities and exposure to: circuit design, 3D mechanical cad modeling (if interested) etc. What distinguishes a manufacturing IT role from a typical IT job is the speed and volume of projects that can be completed. This role will typically finish 5 to 7 large scale projects during the first few months where most functions will only have contractors work on a part of one project. Plus, the skills that are gained from working in a manufacturing capacity can be applied to almost every role later in a career. In addition, the contractor will need to:



* Embrace network and software standardization in manufacturing

* Take part in software and test engineering strategic team meetings

* Ensure that all code is complete and accurately documented to meet customer / end user requirements

* Develop manufacturing programs/tools of varying difficulty (as applicable)

* Customer Focus - Communicate with customers to ensure requirements are met and to resolve issues.

* Multi-task by providing support for multiple programs/platforms and prioritize tasks as necessary.

* Participate in health and safety related actions, to improve safety in own area

* Develop and implement process improvements (as applicable)

* Bring new ideas and positive support to the current process

* Implement computer and software productivity actions as needed in manufacturing

Qualifications:

Four-year Technology Degree

Desired Characteristics:

· Ability to interpret product specifications

· Willingness to learn C# and Visual Basic

· Experience with Microsoft Office

· Experience with network architecture

· Database experience

· Programming code such as Visual Basic, C++, C#, Java, etc.

· Experience with Fluke Met/Cal, Labview or Teststand

· Demonstrated ability to clearly and concisely communicate with various audiences

· Innovative - willingness to learn and think creatively.

· Inclusive - able to work well in a team environment and independently.

· Externally focused - able to consider customer needs and make a commitment to quality.

· Safety-minded.

· Self-motivated and directed.

· Willingness to work overtime as needed.

· SAP Experience.

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

· Ability to exert up to 40 pounds of force occasionally, and up to 20 pounds of force frequently, and up to 10 pounds of force constantly to move objects.

