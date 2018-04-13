Solar Asset Manager

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Manhattan Beach, California
Salary
$90000 to $120000 per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)
Posted on
Thursday, April 12, 2018 - 2:52pm
About the Role:
An asset manager is needed to join a rapidly growing company. This opportunity includes the following:
-Highly competitive salary
-Location: New York
-Health Benefits & 401k
Skills Required:
-Minimum 5 years experience in related field
-Bachelor's Degree Required in Business Admin, Economics, Accounting, Engineering, or a related field
-In depth understanding of contract management, budgeting, and accounting
-Strong negotiation skills
The US is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.
