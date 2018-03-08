SolidWorks Draughtsman - Oil + Gas Tooling

Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Barrow-In-Furness,Cumbria,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Designer Jobs
Job ID
637420
Posted on
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 4:40am
About the Role:
Downhill/Downstream drilling tool design using SolidWorks
Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.
Apply