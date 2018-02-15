SOOG & OOG Freight Supervisor FF

About the Role:
* Support for the SOOG & OOG Heavy Lift lead.
Responsibilities:
* Report to the PFF SOOG & OOG Heavy Lift Manager
* Technical review and comment on Vendor Supplied transport /lift design deliverables
* Monitoring of Freight Forwarders logistics strategy plans and procedures for SOOG & OOG Equipment.
* Monitoring of Freight Forwarders Heavy Lift and Transport operations for SOOG & OOG Equipment
* Monitor and check Freight Forwarders compliance to project approved Lift / Transport plans and Rigging Arrangements
* Monitor and check the Freight Forwarder is in receipt of correct information / drawings / procedures to enable SOOG & OOG Equipment Shipments and Movements
* Attend and Witness Load out and Load in of Vendor Supplied SOOG& OOG equipment as required
* Works closely with the cross functional teams i.e. engineering, fabrication and construction to implement, resolve logistics requirements
* Liaise with Freight Forwarder on OOG & SOOG Shipments and Movements
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Minimum Years of Total Experience:
* 6-10 years
Required Skills/Attributes:
* Heavy Lift Engineering background (i.e.heavy lift expert, naval architect)
* Ability to review, comment and provide feedback to engineering documentation
* Practical supervisory experience on lifting/loadout/transport operations
* Strong communication and written skills
* Ability to work unsupervised
* Team player
Preferred Skills/Attributes:
* Previous working experience of logistics / Heavy lift operations in CIS Countries
* Preferred experience Oil and Gas Industry, EPC or similar, transport engineering