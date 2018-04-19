Sourcing Leader

About the Role:
The Role:
Implements strategies and tactics to effectively manage the local sourcing of a Center/Basin/Country portfolio in order to maximize supplier performance (cost, quality, lead time) and support the business plan.
Responsibilities may include managing a team of Sourcing Specialists.
Direct Report: Center Supply Chain Manager - Integration Center or Geomkt SC Manager or Sourcing Manager; and maintains close relationship with Supplier Managers and Category Managers.
Cross functional relationship: Maintains a close working relationship with Category, Supplier Management and Sustaining teams Essential
Responsibilities and Duties:
- Creates sourcing plans that secure supply and minimize supply chain disruptions, in accordance with Category sourcing strategies
- Develops action plans, timelines and resource assignments for sourcing projects
- Locates and selects a high-performance supply base in accordance with short-list of preferred suppliers defined by Category managers
- Leads the RFI/Q/P (Request for Information/Quotation/information/Proposal) and bidding processes, minimizing risk and maximizing value in terms of quality, delivery and total cost of ownership
- Leads supplier evaluation, assessment, qualification, and selection processes, up to parts and process qualification, in coordination with Supplier Quality teams, and Supplier Manager
- Negotiates prices and terms with suppliers in order to meet specified quality, delivery and cost objectives
- Leads the contracting process with suppliers in coordination with Sourcing Specialists and Supply Chain Contract Specialists
- Allocates product demand across suppliers and in line with the Global Category Strategy and the Global Supplier Management Strategy
- Monitors sourcing projects to assure on-time completion and guaranteed supply for all portfolios
- Builds strong relationships with internal customers in order to meet defined objectives
- Responsible for delivering a top performing workforce
- Identifies opportunities and implements actions to continually reduce wasted time, money and resources from assigned tasks
- Complies with all Schlumberger and local procedures applicable to the job function
- Employees may be assigned other duties in addition to, or in lieu of those described above, according to the needs of the location or Company
Specific deliverables of the position:
- Sourcing plans
- Effective supplier base including lead time, quality and cost improvements.
- Contracts and pricing agreements.
Key Performance metrics that relate to the job:
- Cost Savings
- % Managed Spend
- % Global Sourcing
- % Spend with Preferred suppliers
- Reduction of the numbers of Approved Suppliers
Previous Experience and Competencies:
-Bachelor or Master Degree in Supply Chain, Engineering, Manufacturing.
-3 years experience in sourcing
Competencies to be kept current:
- Interpersonal skills including;
- High collaboration with others
- Managing Change
- Negotiating
- Communication
- Must have good Leadership and management skills
- Must be Analytical and structured and be able to influence change
- Performance management capability.
