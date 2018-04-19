Sourcing Leader

About the Role:

The Role:

Implements strategies and tactics to effectively manage the local sourcing of a Center/Basin/Country portfolio in order to maximize supplier performance (cost, quality, lead time) and support the business plan.



Responsibilities may include managing a team of Sourcing Specialists.

Direct Report: Center Supply Chain Manager - Integration Center or Geomkt SC Manager or Sourcing Manager; and maintains close relationship with Supplier Managers and Category Managers.

Cross functional relationship: Maintains a close working relationship with Category, Supplier Management and Sustaining teams Essential



Responsibilities and Duties:

- Creates sourcing plans that secure supply and minimize supply chain disruptions, in accordance with Category sourcing strategies

- Develops action plans, timelines and resource assignments for sourcing projects

- Locates and selects a high-performance supply base in accordance with short-list of preferred suppliers defined by Category managers

- Leads the RFI/Q/P (Request for Information/Quotation/information/Proposal) and bidding processes, minimizing risk and maximizing value in terms of quality, delivery and total cost of ownership

- Leads supplier evaluation, assessment, qualification, and selection processes, up to parts and process qualification, in coordination with Supplier Quality teams, and Supplier Manager

- Negotiates prices and terms with suppliers in order to meet specified quality, delivery and cost objectives

- Leads the contracting process with suppliers in coordination with Sourcing Specialists and Supply Chain Contract Specialists

- Allocates product demand across suppliers and in line with the Global Category Strategy and the Global Supplier Management Strategy

- Monitors sourcing projects to assure on-time completion and guaranteed supply for all portfolios

- Builds strong relationships with internal customers in order to meet defined objectives

- Responsible for delivering a top performing workforce

- Identifies opportunities and implements actions to continually reduce wasted time, money and resources from assigned tasks

- Complies with all Schlumberger and local procedures applicable to the job function

- Employees may be assigned other duties in addition to, or in lieu of those described above, according to the needs of the location or Company



Specific deliverables of the position:

- Sourcing plans

- Effective supplier base including lead time, quality and cost improvements.

- Contracts and pricing agreements.



Key Performance metrics that relate to the job:

- Cost Savings

- % Managed Spend

- % Global Sourcing

- % Spend with Preferred suppliers

- Reduction of the numbers of Approved Suppliers



Previous Experience and Competencies:

-Bachelor or Master Degree in Supply Chain, Engineering, Manufacturing.

-3 years experience in sourcing



Competencies to be kept current:

- Interpersonal skills including;

- High collaboration with others

- Managing Change

- Negotiating

- Communication

- Must have good Leadership and management skills

- Must be Analytical and structured and be able to influence change

- Performance management capability.



