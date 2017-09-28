About the Role:

*** SQL Developer/ 6 months/ Norwich***

My client is urgently looking for a SQL Developer on a contract basis.

POSITION: SQL Developer

DURATION: 6 months

LOCATION: Norwich

START: Immediate

Skills experience:

* Mysequel* PHP* Javascript (benefical)

Day to day responsibilities:

* Optimisation of SQL Databases* Diagnosing issues* Adapting code and monitoring databases

If you are interested in this position and wish to apply, please send me your updated CV and then call me on the number below.

Alternatively if you know of anyone who you believe would be a good fit for this position, please send me their CV or pass on my details

Regards,

Adam.