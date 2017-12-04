Sr. Consultant - Supply Chain (Oil Movement)

About the Role:

The Role:

Gather customer requirement and develop project proposal (technical proposal and man-hour estimate) and provide to business development team for further submission to clients.

Provide advice and recommendation on supply chain business process that support clients' business strategies adapted to changing business environment conditions, new business opportunities, or cost reduction strategies.

Setup and lead improvement studies and development of end-to-end supply chain reviews, master planning and optimization, feasibility study and business improvement review, e.g. network optimization, products movement efficiency and loss management system, by drawing on industry experiences and referring to international best practices.

Conduct assessment and diagnoses clients' business process to come up with improvement opportunities based on fact-gathering, surveys and clients data.

Recommend procedures for coordination of supply chain management with various functional areas, such as sales and marketing, finance, production, operations and quality assurance.

Support implementation of improvement initiatives as required, including work planning, management of change, on-the-job coaching and impact tracking to ensure efficiency improvement while maintaining technical integrity of the process.

Manage project resources including budget, man power and project schedule to ensure smooth run of the project.

Ensure that all project works have been conducted in timely manner and with good quality according to customer requirement.

Encourage and ensure staff performing tasks according to company code of conduct.

Supervise / coach subordinate to build their competencies and ensure good quality of services is delivered to clients.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Experience in optimization or troubleshooting of supply chain business process, logistics and distribution including supply chain optimization tools/software.

Good awareness of business and economic drivers and sound understanding of feasibility and cost effectiveness of projects.

Knowledge of refinery configuration and planning/scheduling tool is a plus.

Oil and gas/chemicals experience is a must.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Bachelor Degree or higher in Chemical Engineering, Process Engineering, Petro Chemical Engineering, Supply Chain/Logistics Management or related discipline.

At least 10 years working experiences in supply chain, logistics and distribution, process engineer, process improvement, energy & loss, margin improvement, product movement or process operations in refineries, petrochemical or similar industries.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.