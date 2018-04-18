Sr. Development Geologist

About the Role:

The Role:

* Provide input to geological and reservoir models

* Produce field reservoir maps over key reservoirs, including gross and net sand thickness, net to gross, porosity and Sw.

* Collect and analyse development well geological data

* Development and exploration well correlations.

* Identify hydrocarbon plays and prospects within specific field areas

* Use geological and geophysical data interpretation to assist other team members and reservoir engineers to define appraisal strategies, field development plans, by-passed hydrocarbon pay, in-fill well targets and enhanced hydrocarbon recovery programs

* Detennine hydrocarbons-in-place by volumetric calculations and provide input for reserve reports and certificate

* Evaluate all leads, prospects, and development well targets and assist geologists and reservoir engineers to produce a portfolio of proposed exploration and development wells.

* Analyse prospect risks and propose a ranking scheme to help detannine a drilling program.

* Present proposals for drilling to management and partners.

* Identify future data requirements to help better define and upgrade identified leads and prospects.

* Assist geologist/Geophysics team in preparing block commitment reports.

* Make presentations to DMF regarding prospects and post well reviews.

* Assist with compilation of well proposals.

* Collate documentation and assist HSSE Department with EIS reports and presentations to DMF

* Mentor, train teach junior staff and non-geo-staff in geological and geophysical techniques including Petrel Modelling



The Company:

A Mubadala Company



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree in Geology or Geophysics and knowledge of interdisciplinary geosceinces.

* Good knowledge n geological and physical principles and seismic interpretation

* Over 15 years experience in hydrocarbon development, most of which gained in an oil and gas company working as a geoscientist. The holder should have considerable experience in development geology, reservoir mapping, seismic interpretation, prospect generation and evaluation and should have participated in drilling many wells.

* Experience in reservoir static modelling is preferable

* Observation, pattern recognition, analytic, visualization and data interpretation skill. IT skill and Project Management skill are also beneficial. An ability to work well in a team, Combine with flexibility and adaptability are essential. Good communication skill and ability to express ideas clearly both orally and in writing are also important



