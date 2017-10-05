Sr Manager - Power plant

About the Role:

The Role:

Position Title: Senior Manager (initially Project Management Dept, then O&M Dept)

Reporting to: Project Manager

Section: Construction and Commissioning



Job scope:

To manage all the Preparatory Activities for the Operation Phase for the 150 MW coal-fired plant:



a. Determine the O&M Organization structure and resources;

b. Manage the hiring of O&M staff and training provided by the EPC Contractor;

c. Identify the requirements for consumables and strategic spare parts and interface with the EPC Contractor for the supply;

d. Supervise the preparation of O&M manuals by the EPC Contractor;

e. Review the part of plant design critical for the plant O&M;

f. Define the activities of the Operator during the commissioning phase vis-a-vis the EPC Contractor;

g. Prepare preliminary budget for the O&M phase;

h. Define the scope of external contractors for the Maintenance phase;



The Company:

Owner Operator



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

At least 15 years experience in the Operation and Maintenance of coal power plants, preferably of similar size (100 to 300 MW) and preferably CFBC.

Experience in PMT, Construction and Commissioning for power plants.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.