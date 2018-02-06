Sr. Mechanical Engineer

Company NES Global Talent Location Qatar,Middle East Salary $1940 to $3500 Per week Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 634188 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Qualifications/Knowledge/Skills/Experience:



1. Bachelor degree in discipline engineering equivalent



2. Chartered Engineer status or equivalent is preferable



3. 10 years relevant post graduate experience with specific discipline design engineering experience, with an international consulting company, EPIC contractor or Operating Company.



Possess sound technical knowledge in his discipline area. Experience requirements include as applicable:



a. Lay out materials



b. Static equipment engineering skills for HVAC, Plumbing and Fire Protection etc. for Commercial Buildings



4. Skills/knowledge of International and/or QP standards related to his area of expertise, including proficiency in applicable engineering software such as AUTOCAD and review of layout in 3D modelling software.



5. Possess good communication and presentation skills and be fluent in English.











