Sr. Process Engineer

About the Role: POSITION TITLE: Sr. Process Engineering

JOB TYPE: Fixed Term/Residential/ Full-Time

LOCATION: West Africa



NES Global Talent is a leading global technical recruitment company providing professional contract and permanent staff to a diverse world-wide client base within the oil & gas industry. Our client is looking to hire a Process Engineering Advisor on a direct hire basis in West Africa



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES/ACCOUNTABILITIES



• Provide process engineering expertise to improve the safety, quality, and environmental performance, reliability, operability, and efficiency/productivity the plant

• Address plant problems presented by studying problem, determining the root cause and develop procedures, polices, and or facilitates to overcome problem

• Support the MOC activities to ensure integrity is maintained throughout any project design development of process as well as production operations

• Provide process engineering input to the project development to ensure that as built design fully meets the design basis

• Track a key plant data, analyze trends and make recommendations to correct deviations

• Perform studies as needed using simulation computer programs and other engineering calculations • Develop Scope for potential Engineering Projects • Participate in active development and management of the department’s PSM elements of PHA, PSI & MOC.



ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS



• Bachelor degree in Chemical and/or Process Engineering

• 7+ years’ work experience in the gas processing industry • Ammonia, syngas, or methanol process experience preferred

• Demonstrate ability to supervise junior engineers

• Demonstrated knowledge of main unit operations and ability to relay principals of process engineering calculations and assessments • Detailed knowledge of design codes and industry standards as applied

to petrochemical facilitates, including PSM and API/ASME standards

• This position requires relocation to West Africa



