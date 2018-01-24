Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Qatar,Middle East
Salary
$5 to $5 Per week
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
632017
Posted on
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 4:48am
About the Role:A contractual TAX FREE Job Opportunity has just been made available for an experienced SR.PROJECT PLANNING ENGINEER to be based in Qatar by a leading oil and gas company.
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- Engineering background with a minimum of 10 years’ experience in Planning / Scheduling of O&G installations and project management.
- Thorough experience and understanding of planning and scheduling principles and in the use of Primavera P6 software
- Demonstrable proficiency with integrated planning environments and processes
- Initiative to seek out required information and communicate issues proactively
- Strong communication and people development experience. Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Experience in the use of relevant software (Microsoft Word, Excel and Access).
- Fluent in English.
