Sr. Standards Engineer

Degree in Engineering from an accredited university preferably with corporate membership of a recognized internationally chartered or other professional institution.

10-15 years post grad experience in design and construction of plant and equipment out of which at least 7 years will have been in the oil and gas industry holding a position of Sr. engineering staff or higher.

Experience in the Arabian Gulf is desirable as is prior work experience with standards and methodology in an engineering corporate environment.

A working knowledge of SAP as implemented in an engineering entity would be helpful.

Must be computer literate, highly motivated and capable of working with minimal supervision.

Must be familiar with ISO requirement and general quality management concepts.

A TAX FREE Contractual Job opportunity has just been made available for an experienced by a leading oil and gas company based in Qatar.To qualify, candidate must possess the following qualification and experience:Interested? Apply now and take advantage of this job opportunity!