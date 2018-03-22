Sr. Telecom Engineer

About the Role:

Our client have a requirement for a Senior Telecom Commissioning Engineer to be based in Abu Dhabi. Duration is 6 months with possibility of extension.

1. Accountabilities:

? Receives Project documentation and understands Scope of Work related to his discipline what is required.

? Lead a team to undertake commissioning activities in small projects.

? Interfaces with other disciplines to ensure integration of activities.

? Implement & test the subsystems as per project commissioning test sheets.

? Preparation of method statements, procedures and routines where required.

? Interface towards Precommissioning and Company personnel.

? Reports on work progress, bringing to notice potential problems or delays and recommends solutions.

? Assist during the database preparation for precommissioning status index and commissioning technical database.

? Plan, Monitor and assist in Vendor activities as required.

? Ensure temporary supplies and commissioning spares are adequate for the subsystem testing.

? Perform inter-discipline checks.

? Compliance in accordance with HSE Standard.

2. Knowledge Skills and Experience:

? Bachelor degree in Engineering.

? 10 years commissioning experience within the oil and gas industry with at least 4 years in a key Commissioning role.

? Supervisory potentials.

? Good understanding of specific Engineering discipline.

? Knowledge of commissioning software.

? Good command of written and spoken English.

? Good technical knowledge and skills.

? Good Communication skills.

