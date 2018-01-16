Store Supervisor

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID 
630099
Posted on 
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 - 1:09am
About the Role:

The Role:
Purpose:
To supervise the safe execution of all Opencast Mining activities and to ensure the achievement of production and quality targets.

Production Control:
* Conduct start of shift Team Briefing (including Safety Meeting and Line Up)
* Develop, review and implement best practice for all drilling and blasting activities.
* Implement a program of on-going training and development so as to affect skills and technology transfer for successful succession planning.
* Management of drilling and blasting consumables.
* Control and management of all drilling and blasting activities.
* Monitor and report on daily performance and monthly progress
* Leadership, training and mentoring of Drill and Blast Engineers, National Supervisor, Drilling Team and Blasting Team
* Transport operators to working places
* Assist in training and upgrading the National workforce through successful skills transfer.
* Supervise loading, transport & dumping operations

Overburden Removal:
* Supervise overburden removal

Material Loading:
* Supervise material loading operations

Road Maintenance:
* Supervise road grading operations

Reporting:
* Complete the end of shift Production Report.

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Supervising and Directing
Oral Communication
Applying Expertise
Problem Solving
Coordinating and Controlling
Resilience
Initiative
Teamwork
Delivering Quality
Flexibility
Impact
Aware of HSEQ and Financial Impact

Degree / Diploma in Mining Engineering or Explosive Technologies
10 years in Open Pit Mining in drill and blast capacity

About Fircroft:
