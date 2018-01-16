Store Supervisor

About the Role:
The Role:
Purpose:
To supervise the safe execution of all Opencast Mining activities and to ensure the achievement of production and quality targets.
Production Control:
* Conduct start of shift Team Briefing (including Safety Meeting and Line Up)
* Develop, review and implement best practice for all drilling and blasting activities.
* Implement a program of on-going training and development so as to affect skills and technology transfer for successful succession planning.
* Management of drilling and blasting consumables.
* Control and management of all drilling and blasting activities.
* Monitor and report on daily performance and monthly progress
* Leadership, training and mentoring of Drill and Blast Engineers, National Supervisor, Drilling Team and Blasting Team
* Transport operators to working places
* Assist in training and upgrading the National workforce through successful skills transfer.
* Supervise loading, transport & dumping operations
Overburden Removal:
* Supervise overburden removal
Material Loading:
* Supervise material loading operations
Road Maintenance:
* Supervise road grading operations
Reporting:
* Complete the end of shift Production Report.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Supervising and Directing
Oral Communication
Applying Expertise
Problem Solving
Coordinating and Controlling
Resilience
Initiative
Teamwork
Delivering Quality
Flexibility
Impact
Aware of HSEQ and Financial Impact
Degree / Diploma in Mining Engineering or Explosive Technologies
10 years in Open Pit Mining in drill and blast capacity
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.