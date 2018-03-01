Store Supervisor

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Purpose:

Maintaining the smooth operation of a fast-moving environment. Responsible for the day to day management of people within the Store function, to ensure company's targets and objectives are met to meet our requirements, ensuring that staff comply with health, safety and standard operating procedures. Responsible for housekeeping standards and continuous improvement within the store. Act independently at the organizational level. Outcomes reviewed by organizational head. Decisions and results have an impact on the function and their success. Performance affects the function's image.



Duties and Responsibilities:

* Provide a safe working environment, adhering to Health, Safety and Environmental procedures and ensuring they are understood and practiced by the team at all times.

* Plan, co-ordinate and monitor the receipt, storage and dispatch of goods

* Ensure orders are processed efficiently and that the delivery of materials meets our timescales/requirements

* Supervise and control order picking, goods in, goods out operations to ensure accuracy with minimum handling and stock damage

* Organize, facilitate and manage stock takes at regular intervals

* Ensure that all relevant procedures and processes are followed and adhered to in line with the Company's procedures and requirements

* To assist and advise the Head of Procurement & Legal as well as the rest of the organization on all procurement issues Participate in the Job Safety Analysis

* Ensuring the equipment is locked out and the work area is safe prior to commencing with maintenance or repair work

* Oversee any planned maintenance of vehicles, machinery and equipment.

* Ensure security of store environment and maintain access control, ensuring housekeeping standards are maintained at all times.

* Monitor and maintain stock accuracy by ensuring the physical stock is in line with the warehouse management system and ensure all stock movements are recorded to ensure accuracy

* Maintain the management of supplier return packaging.

* Record and communicate all shortage issues to the relevant Materials Analyst

* Monitor stock levels in order to highlight minimum and excess levels and therefore prevent part shortages

* Select proper storage areas and store articles in bins, racks, shelves, floor or yard areas.

* Issue materials, supplies, tools, parts and equipment, obtaining proper records and requisitions.

* Perform weekly cycle counts, quarterly inventory, mid -year inventory, year-end inventory and physical inventory and prepare year-end inventory reports.

* Assist in reconciling work order quantities with inventory records.

* Attending to breakdowns

* Sustain the corrective actions to eliminate repeat issues.

* Deliver efficiencies to support year on year operational budget reduction.

* Manage the implementation of engineering changes, production trials, model change and pilot build ensuring robust product life cycles.

* Implement management systems and working practices in line with best practice and continuous improvement.

* Monitor and review operational methods to facilitate both qualitative and quantitative improvements within the operation whilst ensuring continuous customer service.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Essential Competencies

* Oral Communication

* Team Work

* Initiative

* Resilience



Important Competencies

* Delivering Quality

* Flexibility



Other Relevant Competencies

* Aware of HSE and Financial Impacts



Key customers:

* Maintenance Team



Minimum experience:

* 5-8 years of experience as a store supervisor



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.