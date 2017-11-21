Stores / Forklift Driver (SAP)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £12 to £14 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 622532 Apply Apply Now

About the Role:

WAREHOUSE ATTENDANT required for Portlethen - 3 months temp contract poss extensions



- Experience of SAP MM essential

- Current forklift licence up to 16T essential

- Export shipment experience preferred

- £13.50 per hour

- 7:00am - 3:30pm

- To receive, store and prepare for delivery stock items from company, customer and third parties observing product specifications, Quality, HS&E and all relevant industry standards

- Receive, record and store equipment and materials from company, client and third parties

- Prepare and record equipment and materials for delivery to clients and third parties

- Prepare documentation in line with company legislation policies and procedures

- Maintain and be responsible for the housekeeping of the work area

- To ensure all work is undertaken in a safe manner and in line with company health and safety guidelines/policies

- Assessing each task on commencement of working on each component and taking decision to stop or carry on with allocated in line with Health and Safety guidelines/legislation

- Competent in the operation of Forklifts and Cranes

- Awareness and competent in mechanical handling (LOLER), Manual handling and associated HS&E activities

- Awareness of statutory (e.g. HASAWA and COSHH) and organisational requirements and ensuring that policies and procedures related to this are adhered to

- A good understand of HSE related legislation

