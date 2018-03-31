About the Role:

Recommend cost savings opportunities by analyzing spend and market industry data

Interface with stakeholders and cross-functional teams to determine business requirements and perform market research identifying potential suppliers that meet business needs

Develop sourcing and negotiation strategies by analyzing industry trends, and performing scenario analysis and benchmarking

Develop, issue and analyze Request for Proposals (RFP) by using Should Cost Modeling Methodologies

5-10 years of work experience in strategic sourcing, category management supporting operations and capital construction projects; 3-5 years in oil & gas industry preferred

Extensive knowledge with strategic sourcing processes and methodologies

Experience negotiating goods and services contracts

Proven experience with developing strategic sourcing strategies for operational categories

Proven success leading cross-division strategic sourcing projects; able to handle multiple priorities with minimal supervision under challenging conditions

Dynamic ability to influence others through both direct and indirect networks; a consensus builder and change agent

Strong orientation to leadership, teamwork, and positive communication; an effective facilitator, coach, and trainer

Working knowledge of contract law

Excellent communication skills, including written, verbal and presentation skills; comfortable and credible with both internal stakeholders and external audiences

Proven experience in collecting, analyzing and interpreting data

Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain, Engineering or Business

Experience with MS Office and Oracle

Experience working with Contract Management System(s)

The Strategic Sourcing Manager will be responsible for the development and implementation of strategic sourcing strategies for operational spend categories. This individual will also analyze third party spend to identify sourcing opportunities, and develop negotiation strategies by analyzing market industry data.The ideal candidate will possess: (1) the strategic, analytical, financial, and interpersonal skills to act as an effective change agent; (2) demonstrated leadership and expertise in strategic sourcing operational procurement for a growing midstream operator or related company; and, (3) proven experience developing and implementing strategic sourcing strategies and processes.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.