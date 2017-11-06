About the Role:

Wood are currently recruiting for a Structural Designer in our office in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia. We are currently looking for a person with the drive and commitment to make a genuine difference to our performance on projects across the full life cycle, from studies and FEED to EPC, to ensure that the Company continues to differentiate itself from its competitors by delivering quality projects to our client's requirements.

Saudi Aramco has selected Wood [Formerly Amec Foster Wheeler] to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities

Overview / Responsibilities

* Summarize the general task of the role, you will execute the Design and detailing for Civil, Structural services etc.* Take overall responsibility of 3D-Modelling using Frameworks Plus (FWP) PDS modules, Creation of layout and section drawings, detailing, Platform, Ladder, Staircase, Hand rails, MTO and Bar Bending Schedule, Civil Foundations for Equipment, Pipe support, Process Buildings R.C.C and structural etc.* Draw extraction from FWP models. Work independently to modify or create new civil, structural, services drawing, access and road layout, design in the 3D models for new system establishment or existing system design modification in the plant for Plant Modification projects (PMP)* Create design and detail drawings for Civil, Structural Services layout etc. Update FWP- PDS model for plant modification projects (PMP) packages* Prepare FWP-PDS models, Civil / Structural layout and section drawings, Civil / Structural detailing, Platform, Ladder, Staircase, Hand rails, MTO and Bar Bending Schedule, Civil Foundations for Equipment, Pipe support, Process Buildings R.C.C and Structural drawings, Systems Layout and detail drawings i.e. Drainage sewer, Oily sewer, Drinking water, Fire water etc. Also, detail drawing Valve chamber, Catch basin, Man holes, Valve Pit etc. for review by Civil and Structural Project Engineers* Work closely with project engineers for finalizing the PMP design packages* Visit sites, take and record site measurements as well as prepare free hand drawings and / or field sketches to facilitate accuracy in the detailed drawings* Incorporate and update project engineer comments, field changes and prepare as built drawings or documents and handover to document controller for update in Electronic data management system (EDMS)

Skills / Qualifications

* 10 years of work experience as Structural Designer for designing and detailing* Minimum of 7 years of work experience on PDS system for 3D-modeling in the field of Oil / Gas / Petrochemical Industry project work* 1 to 2 years of CAD training institution certificate is an advantage* Technical qualification HND or HNC Diploma / Vocational training certificate* Good command in the English (written / spoken) language* Good interpersonal and analytical skills. Team work and across functions / disciplines* Have good working knowledge with Civil and Structural design practices, R.C.C and steel section material specifications knowhow and familiar with international codes / standards etc.