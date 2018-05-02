About the Role:

WorleyParsons is looking for a Senior Structural Designer in Stockton on a contract basis for 6 months.

Role Overview

You will join the Civil, Structural, Architectural and Weight Control Department (CSAW) which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for onshore and offshore oil and gas facilities to provide an inherently safe, economical and sustainable solution that meets client demands. In onshore applications, this typically includes large scale refineries and gas terminals and in offshore environments it involves sub-sea and topsides structural systems such as fixed jacket structures, semi-submersible and other floating platforms. Discipline functions range from intelligent modelling, analysis and design of structural systems based in harsh environments through to weight control and architectural engineering.

Role Responsibilities

* Execute design and draughting activities (Concept, Front End Engineering Development, Technical Study and Detailed Design)* Prepare structural drawings and designs from agreed work scopes with minimum input from engineering personnel* Achieve safety standards as defined in personal performance contract* Responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance* Carry out work in accordance with WorleyParsons and project Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality systems* Carry out site surveys* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with the Change Control Process* Ensure, as far as is practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with the agreed budget and schedule* Maintain required technical quality of work* Keep up to date with technical developments, national and international standards and legislative requirements related to discipline workscope* Maintain filing system* Encourage and provide lateral learning within project* Provide technical assistance to discipline assigned personnel as required* Assist Lead/Senior Engineer and others when requested in the execution of their responsibilities and duties

Role Requirements

* ONC or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Sound knowledge of manual and CAD draughting techniques* Aware of and able to use codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation as applicable to draughting function* Aware of and able to use company and client draughting standards and specifications* Able to create base design drawings/models from agreed work scope with minimal guidance* Computer literate (database/spreadsheets)* Ability to accept delegated responsibility for designated tasks* Experience in acting as a focal point/checking of others work