Structural - Drafter - Microstation - Melbourne

About the Role:

The Requirements

This role will suit a Structural Drafter who is experienced with major infrastructural projects or has extensive recent experience in this field.

Requirements of the role

* A strong background in Microstation is a MUST* 1-3 years of practical experience using Microstation* 3 years + experience in structural drafting of bridges and roads* Previous experience using Australian design standards in an Australian based consulting company.

This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a potential long-term contract role with a global name in Engineering whilst working on some of the biggest and most influential projects around