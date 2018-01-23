About the Role:

Scopus, a part of WorleyParsons are looking to recruit a Structural Engineer to be based in Westhill for a 3 month duration. You will join the Structural, which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for onshore and offshore oil and gas facilities to provide an inherently safe, economical and sustainable solution that meets client demands. In onshore applications, this typically includes large scale refineries and gas terminals and in offshore environments it involves topsides structural systems such as fixed jacket structures, semi-submersible and other floating platforms. Discipline functions range from intelligent modelling, analysis and design of structural systems based in harsh environments through to weight control and engineering.

Key Responsibilities

* Execute engineering activities (Concept, Front End Engineering Development, Technical Study & Detailed Design)* Maintain the required technical quality of work* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with the Change Control Process* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant Codes, Standards, Regulations and Procedures* Ensure, as far as is practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with the agreed budget and schedule* Prepare estimates and schedules and assist in their review* Maintain good communication with the client* Commitment to and promotion of Scopus Engineerings values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* Bachelors degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Competent in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Competent in the use of design and assessment methods used within discipline* Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs* Competent in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work* Competent in design safety/environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities* Able to technically direct design personnel within discipline