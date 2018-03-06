About the Role:
The Role:
We are seeking a security cleared and Chartered Structural Engineer to work on a contract basis in the nuclear industry in Reading.
Tasks the individual will be expected to support within the period of engagement are:
* Management of the Detailed Design Package;
* Technical support to the pre-installation
* Technical input to supporting PSR and PCMSR documentation
* Support to Flood Phase 2 assessment work
* Management of Gantry Survey output & assessment
* Management and evaluation of Intrusive Inspections Survey results and technical implications
The Company:
A leading nuclear engineering company.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Chartered Structural Engineer.
SC cleared.
Strong background in Structural Engineering within highly regulated industries.
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
DV cleared.
