Structural Engineer

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Reading,Berkshire,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
636740
Posted on 
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 6:01am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

The Role:
We are seeking a security cleared and Chartered Structural Engineer to work on a contract basis in the nuclear industry in Reading.

Tasks the individual will be expected to support within the period of engagement are:
* Management of the Detailed Design Package;
* Technical support to the pre-installation
* Technical input to supporting PSR and PCMSR documentation
* Support to Flood Phase 2 assessment work
* Management of Gantry Survey output & assessment
* Management and evaluation of Intrusive Inspections Survey results and technical implications

The Company:
A leading nuclear engineering company.

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Chartered Structural Engineer.

SC cleared.

Strong background in Structural Engineering within highly regulated industries.

Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
DV cleared.

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.