About the Role:

As the Structural Engineer, you will be responsible for working across a range of Mine sites with duties involved but not limited to:

- Reporting, Analysis on Industrial Mining Structures

- Travelling to site and involved in Structural Inspections, Failure Analysis, Fault detection across a range of Industrial Mining Structures

- Experience working with specific equipment such as Stackers, Reclaimers & Shiploaders or other associated equipment related to Iron Ore

Minimum requirements:

- Bachelor degree in Civil/Structral or Mechanical Engineering

- Experience within the Mining Sector and a willingness to travel to site to undertake Structural Inspection across various mine sites.

If you are interested and would like to be contacted for more information, please send through a copy of your CV and you will be given a confidential call to discuss the position in further detail.