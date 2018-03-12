About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Structural Integrity Engineer, based in Aberdeen.

Key Duties

Manage the tendering of offshore structural inspection activity on 6 monthly frequency

Review, modify and approve periodic structural integrity report for each DTA site.

Support modification and management of change processes (AFA, TQ etc) to ensure all such activities are appropriately controlled

Define and manage the structural integrity budgets and associated cost-centres aligned to site strategies

Ensure effective and timely close out of safety (Synergi), Independent Competent Person (ICP) and regulatory actions

Engage with offshore teams through periodic offshore site visits & audits

Engage in regular performance management and goal-setting dialogues with Line Manager.

Deploy rigorous Root Cause Analysis (RCA) techniques to ensure appropriate measures to improve underlying performance

Promote technological innovations that improve safety, performance and/or economic outcomes

Demonstrate HSE leadership commensurate with role and deploy rigorous risk-management techniques to cost effectively manage structural integrity aligned the RSRUK Integrity Management System (IMS).

Maintain management-level overview of structural integrity status with clarity on top risks (risk-register) and activity to mitigate

Provide high-quality, structured day-to-day structural integrity support to DTA sites ensuring application of best practice, prioritisation of activity, engagement with vendors and adoption of cost-effective, fit-for-purpose solutions.

Liaise and form productive working relationships with contracting companies, decommissioning project group, RSR Integrity Group, Technical Authorities and subsea group to ensure an integrated, cost-effective structural work-program for DTA sites.

Apply engineering rigour and clear thinking to structural-integrity issues in pursuit of fit-for-purpose solutions aligned to site strategies

Maintain and optimise structural Risk Based Inspection (RBI) strategies for topsides and subsea structures for DTA sites

Define integrated and cost-effective inspection programs for topsides and subsea inspection activity

Apply engineering assessment techniques to inspection findings, manage anomalies database (COABIS) and define risk-ranked, fit-for-purpose repair solutions for inclusion in the engineering and fabric-maintenance corrective work programs.

Ensure all structural-integrity offshore activities are accurately reflected in asset plans with all gate-criteria met

Education & Experience

Engineering professional with relevant degree level qualification or equivalent.

Chartered (or working towards) status desirable

Relevant operational experience preferred.

Strong personal safety awareness and risk management skills

Track record of collaborative and team working - good communication and engagements with all stakeholders

Technical excellent, drive and performance delivery focus

Contract position

