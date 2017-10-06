Structural Revit Drafter - Melbourne

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Melbourne University
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
618059
Posted on
Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 7:08pm
About the Role:
This role will suit a Structural Revit Drafter who has a background in working on various High Rise projects (Concrete and Steel). As the successful applicant, you will have the following skills and experience:
* 5+ years within Structural Drafting
* A high proficiency in using in Revit Structures - 3 Years minimum
* Strong Understanding of Australian Standards
* A diploma in Structural Engineering
* Full working rights within Australia
* Immediate Start
* Initial 3 month Contract
* Hourly rates negotiable
This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a long-term contract role with a growing company in Melbourne whilst working on some of the biggest and most influential projects around.
