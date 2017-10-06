Structural Revit Drafter - Sydney

About the Role:

This role will suit a Structural Revit Drafter who has a background in working on various High Rise projects (Concrete and Steel). As the successful applicant, you will have the following skills and experience:

* 5+ years within Structural Drafting* A high proficiency in using in Revit Structures - 3 Years minimum* Strong Understanding of Australian Standards* A diploma in Structural Engineering* Full working rights within Australia* Immediate Start* Initial 3 month Contract* Hourly rates negotiable

This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a long-term contract role with a growing company in Sydney whilst working on some of the biggest and most influential projects around.