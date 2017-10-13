Subject Matter Expert - Instrumentation

About the Role:

The Role:

Competence of Subject Matter Expert (SME) for the upstream Offshore Projects Department shall include but not limited to:

* Able to arrange for global networking for the discipline experts OPD members in kingdom and out of kingdom.

* Able to advise on the Company, industry or regional standards related to discipline.

* Able to advise with a depth of knowledge pertaining to our client's experience and lesson's learned on these standards.

* Able to advise with a depth of knowledges from contractors perspective leveraging experience and lessons learned on these standards.

* Review, discuss and revise Company specifications related to a discipline.

* Evaluate the needs for improvements of available standards or company specifications and potential harmonization with international standards in this area.

* Identify ongoing standards work and evaluating the need for new standards work.

* Facilitate and foster continued improvement of OPD objectives.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

20 plus years of experience in relevant area.

Degree educated is a must.

Middle East experience is advantageous.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

