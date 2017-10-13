Subject Matter Expert - Instrumentation

About the Role:
The Role:
Competence of Subject Matter Expert (SME) for the upstream Offshore Projects Department shall include but not limited to:
* Able to arrange for global networking for the discipline experts OPD members in kingdom and out of kingdom.
* Able to advise on the Company, industry or regional standards related to discipline.
* Able to advise with a depth of knowledge pertaining to our client's experience and lesson's learned on these standards.
* Able to advise with a depth of knowledges from contractors perspective leveraging experience and lessons learned on these standards.
* Review, discuss and revise Company specifications related to a discipline.
* Evaluate the needs for improvements of available standards or company specifications and potential harmonization with international standards in this area.
* Identify ongoing standards work and evaluating the need for new standards work.
* Facilitate and foster continued improvement of OPD objectives.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
20 plus years of experience in relevant area.
Degree educated is a must.
Middle East experience is advantageous.
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
About Fircroft:
