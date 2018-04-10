About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Subsea Construction Manager, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Ensure that all Subsea construction scopes and strategies are appropriately defined and ready for sanction

Support and promote development of construction strategy to achieve the project objectives including provision of technical support to tendering, evaluating, placement and management of contracts

Ensure that all subsea related ITT's are technically compliant with regard to constructability and ready for issue in accordance with the project schedule

Pro-actively manage construction reviews of tender submissions relating to Subsea scopes and associated interfaces including technical assessment

Develop and manage systems to identify and manage subsea risks

Provide engineering and general input to Top-Side and other project interfaces

Develop and lead the Subsea Team to achieve the project objectives: providing leadership. direction. coaching and mentoring

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 919118

