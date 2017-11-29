About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Subsea Operations Engineer, based in Westhill Aberdeenshire



Responsibilities will include:

Assist with planning and scheduling of onshore and offshore operations required to undertake the subsea infrastructure decommissioning.

Attendance at and input into the 28 / 90 day operational planning meetings.

Provide operational input into project SIMOPS coordination and management.

Ensure that onshore and offshore services required to undertake the SID workscopes are identified and actioned.

Assist with ensuring that any permits, licences, authorisations, notifications and consents required to undertake the SID workscopes are identified, actioned and approved prior to offshore operations.

Assist with ensuring that any required 3rd party agreements e.g. proximity, are identified, actioned and approved suitably in advance of offshore operations commencing.

Assist with internal and external readiness reviews prior to vessel mobilisations.

Assist with ensuring the requirements for marine warranty survey are identified, actioned and closed out prior to offshore operations

Review and approve subsea contractor deliverables e.g. procedures, plans, drawings, calculations, etc. Provide best practice feedback as required.

Participate at internal and external HAZID, HAZOP, HIRA and Risk Review sessions.

Identify, action and close out the appropriate vessel assurance audits, for the offshore tasks to be undertaken.

Attend and witness any onshore trials and testing that maybe required.

Oversee the chain of custody for recovered subsea equipment and assist with assurance of the integrity of materials tracking and reconciliation.

Ensure that offshore operations are undertaken to achieve the requirements of the contract scope of work and approved decommissioning programmes.

Offshore supervision and Company representation for all classes of subsea construction and intervention vessels.

Assist with close out reporting of the subsea infrastructure decommissioning workscopes.



Qualifications & Experience:

Minimum BSc/BEng (Engineering Discipline).

Significant oil industry experience, including time spent in a technical role as a Subsea Engineer within an Operator or as Lead Project Engineer within a subsea contractor.

Project management/operations experience of undertaking subsea decommissioning or construction within an Operator environment.

Previous experience acting as the offshore Company representative, in particular during diving, ROV and survey operations.



Contract position



