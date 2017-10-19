About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Subsea Process & Flow Assurance Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Preparing and/or checking of subsea process engineering and flow assurance FEED and detailed design deliverables:

Process engineering flow schemes

Process safeguarding memorandum and flow scheme

Cause and Effects

Instrumented functions including instrumented protection functions (e.g. control narrative)

Process calculations

Process datasheets

Steady state flow assurance studies

Scope of work for dynamic flow assurance studies

Operating procedures

First hydrocarbon/commissioning procedures

Topsides requirements technical note

Defend the process design in HAZOP

Prepare risk data for instrumented protection function review

Liaising and co-coordinating with other subsea discipline groups to obtain or provide design data in a timely manner



Knowledge & Skills

Good organisational skills.

Good communicator with good interpersonal skills.

Good understanding of the fundamentals of subsea oil and gas production, process system design and analysis.

Good understanding of corporate and legislative requirements.

Familiar with Unisim, Compas, PIPESIM, STFlash. OLGA familiarity is preferred.

Ability to focus on Project priorities



Experience & Qualifications

Degree in chemical engineering (or equivalent with additional relevant experience).

Significant FEED/detailed design experience in the offshore oil & gas industry.

A knowledge of subsea hardware (subsea trees, manifolds, controls, spools, pipelines), their respective limitations and practicable operation.

A knowledge of subsea project drivers e.g. constructability, operability, risk based decision making



Contract position



