About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Subsea Process & Flow Assurance Engineer, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Preparing and/or checking of subsea process engineering and flow assurance FEED and detailed design deliverables:
Process engineering flow schemes
Process safeguarding memorandum and flow scheme
Cause and Effects
Instrumented functions including instrumented protection functions (e.g. control narrative)
Process calculations
Process datasheets
Steady state flow assurance studies
Scope of work for dynamic flow assurance studies
Operating procedures
First hydrocarbon/commissioning procedures
Topsides requirements technical note
Defend the process design in HAZOP
Prepare risk data for instrumented protection function review
Liaising and co-coordinating with other subsea discipline groups to obtain or provide design data in a timely manner
Knowledge & Skills
Good organisational skills.
Good communicator with good interpersonal skills.
Good understanding of the fundamentals of subsea oil and gas production, process system design and analysis.
Good understanding of corporate and legislative requirements.
Familiar with Unisim, Compas, PIPESIM, STFlash. OLGA familiarity is preferred.
Ability to focus on Project priorities
Experience & Qualifications
Degree in chemical engineering (or equivalent with additional relevant experience).
Significant FEED/detailed design experience in the offshore oil & gas industry.
A knowledge of subsea hardware (subsea trees, manifolds, controls, spools, pipelines), their respective limitations and practicable operation.
A knowledge of subsea project drivers e.g. constructability, operability, risk based decision making
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916778
Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion
As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.