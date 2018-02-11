Substation MEP Engineer

About the Role:

An urgent requirement has come in from a European owned EPC Contractor based in Dubai. The Contractor is urgently hiring 1 MEP Engineer to support with a well established project in The UAE.

IF YOU ARE IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE IN THE UAE PLEASE SEND CV OR PLEASE REFER A FRIEND OR EX COLLEAUE

This will be a immediate start for a 6 - 12 month contract with good potential to extend. Working Week / Hours: 6 days per week Skills and experience they must have:

1 Mechanical or Electrical Degree2 Substation Experience3 Testing and Commissioning on Substations4 Installation on Substations5 MEP Experience

2 year residency VISA and Medical Insurance will also be provided.

If this is of interest or you know someone who would be, please ask them to send their CV and I will call them as soon as possible.



Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.