Suply Chain Specialist

* Strong knowledge and skill set in executing procurement processes including demand planning, Sourcing and contracting

* Hands on working knowledge of Requisition to Pay process in SAP

* Project management experience

* Strong analytical skills including data analysis/ Creating simple total cost models

* High level of system friendliness. Ability to learn and utilize systems (SAP/ Ariba/ Open Invoice/ Spotfire/ Salesforce etc). Ability to run reports, create metrics and maintain dashboards

* Strong sense of urgency desired

* Ability to handle multiple activities at once (multi task)

* High levels of energy and execution focus

* Ability to work across categories Familiarity with creating and managing price books in an ecommerce environment

* E&P work experience preferred.

* The successful candidate must be able to work effectively with limited supervision and will need to plan for and manage his/her daily activities and complex projects/issues.

* The Specialist will work closely and develop strong business relationships with Business Partners to define the best solutions, which address priority business needs or issues.

* The ability to conduct necessary analysis, devise and present appropriate approaches and solutions, and ensure the timely delivery of high quality services is a must.

* A strong contracting background, negotiation skills, interpersonal skills and attention to detail

* Working knowledge of category management concepts







ROLES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

? Support procurement demand planning process including creating and updating key metrics to support demand planning process

? Conduct sourcing using structured sourcing processes including spend, market and demand analysis

? Negotiate legal and commercial terms that achieve optimal business results. Create contracts ensuring adequate cross functional collaboration and per client policies and procedures

? Price book creation and compliance for identified categories and suppliers

? Work with business partners to understand business needs/ requirements and define supply chain services needed to address these needs/requirements. Develop and maintain strong relationships with business partners, keeping them fully informed of changes to specification/terms of service with a particular supplier/contractor

? The Specialist (Contractor) will support specific projects/initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency of GSC

? Manage supplier relates issues as needed

? Ensure compliance with legislative regulations and corporate policies and procedures (Sarbanes-Oxley, FCPA, etc.).

? Develop working relationships that motivate suppliers/contractors to deliver required level of service and to facilitate the speedy and effective resolution of issues, as needed

? Drive continuous improvement

? Identify key contract risks and the associated mitigation strategies

? Work with GSC colleagues and business partners to understand business needs/requirements and define GSC services needed to address these needs/requirements

? Plan and schedule work activities, within prescribed parameters



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

EXPERIENCE: 7 years professional level work experience in Supply Chain, Exploration and Production related experience is a plus.

EDUCATION/TRAINING: Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, Accounting or Engineering



