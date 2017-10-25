About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is seeking a Supplier Quality Engineer to immediately join a global Oil and Gas client for a 9 month contract with the potential to extend/convert to a full-time opportunity!

My client has sustained great stability throughout the downturn and with the Oil and Gas industry picking back up, now is a great time to get in with a leading oilfield services company!

The ideal candidate will suit the following

Responsibilities:



* Improve supplier quality performance for assigned suppliers via Quality Plan implementation.

* Approve supplier selection through robust qualification processes.

* Assisting key suppliers towards industrial standards of excellence

* Assure supplier compliance to the client's process and regulatory requirements through supplier monitoring process.

* Develop positive relationships and work closely with Global Sourcing Leaders, Supply Chain and Manufacturing Leaders to manage and implement supplier/engineering changes, New Product Introductions, and transfers.

* Interface with Suppliers, Engineering, Service, Manufacturing and Sourcing to drive Quality improvements that minimize the Costs of Quality, specifically Failed on Arrival/Install (FOA/FOI) issues, Field Failures, and Factory defects.

* Assure Corrective and Preventive Action plans are developed and executed at assigned suppliers in compliance with the CAPA process.

Requirements:



* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or other Technical degree with well-established experience in ASME BPVC requirements and manufacturing, or an Associate's Degree with 3 years manufacturing, engineering, or quality assurance experience in BPVC or a High School Diploma with a minimum of four years of ASME BPVC manufacturing experience.

* Proficiency with Microsoft Excel spreadsheet development and analysis and proficient in Microsoft Word and PowerPoint.

* Effective problem solving, root-cause analytical skills to lead and influence others to drive change (cross-functionally and globally).

* Expertise in ASME compliant manufacturing processes

* Ability to effectively communicate

* Demonstrated collaboration, negotiation & conflict resolution skills with suppliers

* Excellent oral communication & report-writing skills.

* Fluency in English and in Spanish

* Ability to travel internationally and domestically 10 days / month

