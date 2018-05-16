Supply Chain Analyst

About the Role:

Employment Type: 6-month contract

(With high potential for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

This is for our client in the energy industry.

Job Description

* Manage inventory to demand and month on hand target.* Manage assigned category of materials and perform analysis for forward looking material forecast.* Work closely with asset management and electric and gas storerooms to establish the needs and ensure the material fulfillment.* Act as primary interface for between divisions and vendors to ensure timely fulfillment of material.* Manage MRP (Materials Requirement Planning) output to find opportunities for avoided purchases.* Forecast Inventory impacts based on construction, operating, & maintenance requirements.* Manage inventory catalog for accuracy and format.* Ensure proper reorder signals and lead time accuracy* Provide relevant levels of management with in-depth performance reports.

Required

* Undergraduate Degree in Supply Chain or related field.* 5-10 years' experience in Supply Chain (preferred) or equivalent experience in dealing with vendors.* Computer proficiency working with MS Office suite, database programs, and spreadsheet applications.* Valid driver's license for travel to field locations.

Desired

* MBA or an equivalent Graduate Degree and/or APICS Certification.* Understanding of Materials Planning Analytical models* Understanding of work management systems.

