Supply Chain Coordinator

About the Role:

The Role:

Manages the full cycle of procurement activities, including, but not limited to:

- Facilitate sourcing initiactives and contracting process for materials and services

- Coordinate with operational stakeholders and Supply Chain support functions to develop sourcing strategies, draft contract documents, conduct bid evaluations, and present recommendations for award.

- Gathering and analyzing company spend, supply market information, and other related commercial information to drive value from supply chain activities

- Facilitate or support commercial arrangements and contract negotiations

- Oversee the contract performance management in accordance with Contract Management Plans and KPI's

- Manage contract changes (i.e. amendments, rate changes)

- Compliance with ConocoPhillips policy and industry regulations.

Understands advanced aspects of discipline and is viewed as an expert in a given field. Applies broad range of competencies to develop solutions to complex problems. Influences others to achieve objectives. Often provides specialized/technical/functional guidance to others within department and/or business asset.



Requirements

Bachelor's Degree in Supply Chain, Business, or Engineering discipline Typically 7+ years of experience. Senior level.

3 - 5 years of contract drafting skill

3 - 5 years knowledge of contractual terms & conditions Experience in negotiation skills Experience with Contract Management systems & E-Procurement Tools i.e. gCMS, Ariba

3 - 5 years of SAP experience



