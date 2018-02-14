Supply Chain Manager - Chemical Plant - Perth

Company
Tuesday, February 13, 2018
About the Role:
The Client
A leading producer of speciality chemicals who are looking for a Supply Chain Manager to join their team.
The role
* Management of supply chain resources
* Management of contractor/supplier pre-qualifications/qualifications assurance
* Assure adherence to corporate supply chain policies and practices
* Manage logistics plan and customs
* This position reports directly to the Site Director
* Manages supply chain team including leads in sales and production planning, purchasing/buying, shipping, and QA/QC
* Occasional international and domestic travel will be required.
Requirements
* Minimum of 5 years of experience in purchasing (proficiency in key purchasing processes, management of tenders & contracts, etc.)
* Minimum of 3 years of experience in Operations, Engineering, or Capex Purchasing
* Strong functional knowledge of Strategic Sourcing
* Data driven, strategic thinker, addresses partner and internal / external customer needs
* Excellent negotiation skills
Recruiting for this position will commence shortly, with interviews to be conducted ASAP. This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a long-term contract role with a global name in engineering
