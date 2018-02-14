Supply Chain Manager - Chemical Plant - Perth

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Perth
Salary 
£ to £ Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
634666
Posted on 
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 - 4:50pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

The Client

A leading producer of speciality chemicals who are looking for a Supply Chain Manager to join their team.

The role



* Management of supply chain resources
* Management of contractor/supplier pre-qualifications/qualifications assurance
* Assure adherence to corporate supply chain policies and practices
* Manage logistics plan and customs
* This position reports directly to the Site Director
* Manages supply chain team including leads in sales and production planning, purchasing/buying, shipping, and QA/QC
* Occasional international and domestic travel will be required.

Requirements



* Minimum of 5 years of experience in purchasing (proficiency in key purchasing processes, management of tenders & contracts, etc.)
* Minimum of 3 years of experience in Operations, Engineering, or Capex Purchasing
* Strong functional knowledge of Strategic Sourcing
* Data driven, strategic thinker, addresses partner and internal / external customer needs
* Excellent negotiation skills

Recruiting for this position will commence shortly, with interviews to be conducted ASAP. This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a long-term contract role with a global name in engineering

Please click the 'Apply Now' button below or contact Andrew on 02 9285 1022