Supply Chain Manager - Chemical Plant - Perth

About the Role:

The Client

A leading producer of speciality chemicals who are looking for a Supply Chain Manager to join their team.

The role

* Management of supply chain resources* Management of contractor/supplier pre-qualifications/qualifications assurance* Assure adherence to corporate supply chain policies and practices* Manage logistics plan and customs* This position reports directly to the Site Director* Manages supply chain team including leads in sales and production planning, purchasing/buying, shipping, and QA/QC* Occasional international and domestic travel will be required.

Requirements

* Minimum of 5 years of experience in purchasing (proficiency in key purchasing processes, management of tenders & contracts, etc.)* Minimum of 3 years of experience in Operations, Engineering, or Capex Purchasing* Strong functional knowledge of Strategic Sourcing* Data driven, strategic thinker, addresses partner and internal / external customer needs* Excellent negotiation skills

