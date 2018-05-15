About the Role:

Our client is a leading E&P company and due to expansion are looking to hire multiple Supply Chain Specialists / Analysts to join the Supply Chain Team - Procurement.

Supply Chain Specialist - Procurement:

* Strong knowledge and skill set in executing procurement processes including demand planning, Sourcing and contracting* Hands on working knowledge of Requisition to Pay process in SAP* Project management experience* Strong analytical skills including data analysis/ Creating simple total cost models* High level of system friendliness. Ability to learn and utilize systems (SAP/ Ariba/ Open Invoice/ Spotfire/ Salesforce etc). Ability to run reports, create metrics and maintain dashboards* Strong sense of urgency desired* Ability to handle multiple activities at once (multi task)* High levels of energy and execution focus* Ability to work across categories Familiarity with creating and managing price books in an ecommerce environment* E&P work experience preferred.* The successful candidate must be able to work effectively with limited supervision and will need to plan for and manage his/her daily activities and complex projects/issues.* The Specialist will work closely and develop strong business relationships with Business Partners to define the best solutions, which address priority business needs or issues.* The ability to conduct necessary analysis, devise and present appropriate approaches and solutions, and ensure the timely delivery of high quality services is a must.* A strong contracting background, negotiation skills, interpersonal skills and attention to detail* Working knowledge of category management concepts

ROLES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Support procurement demand planning process including creating and updating key metrics to support demand planning process* Conduct sourcing using structured sourcing processes including spend, market and demand analysis* Negotiate legal and commercial terms that achieve optimal business results. Create contracts ensuring adequate cross functional collaboration and per policies and procedures* Price book creation and compliance for identified categories and suppliers* Work with business partners to understand business needs/ requirements and define supply chain services needed to address these needs/requirements. Develop and maintain strong relationships with business partners, keeping them fully informed of changes to specification/terms of service with a particular supplier/contractor* The Specialist (Contractor) will support specific projects/initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency of GSC* Manage supplier relates issues as needed* Ensure compliance with legislative regulations and corporate policies and procedures (Sarbanes-Oxley, FCPA, etc.).* Develop working relationships that motivate suppliers/contractors to deliver required level of service and to facilitate the speedy and effective resolution of issues, as needed* Drive continuous improvement* Identify key contract risks and the associated mitigation strategies* Work with GSC colleagues and business partners to understand business needs/requirements and define GSC services needed to address these needs/requirements* Plan and schedule work activities, within prescribed parameters

EXPERIENCE: 4 - 7 years professional level work experience in Supply Chain, Exploration and Production related experience is a plus.

EDUCATION/TRAINING: Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, Accounting or Engineering

