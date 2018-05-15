About the Role:

Our client, a leading chemical company, are looking to expand their Supply Chain Team.

Supply Chain Specialist Process Support:

* Responsible for the accurate and timely reporting of production inputs, outputs, and related run activities into SAP

Process Support Tools:

* Maintain systems that are used to support the production reporting processes.* Be able to reconcile or communicate any discrepancies to the Supply Chain Team.* Be able to troubleshoot issues with internal customers on reporting issues.* Provide recommendations on improving and maintaining the tools of the process

Qualifications:

* Bachelors Degree in Business, Finance, or related field preferred.* Ability to work independently on many activities and projects with limited supervision.* Ability to clearly understand business processes.* Interpersonal versatility, well-developed planning, problem solving, decision-making skills.* Strong computer skills with working knowledge of word processing, spreadsheet, database and presentation software (Microsoft Office Suite)* Experience with SAP is preferred

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.