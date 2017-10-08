Supply Chain / WMS Project Manager

G2 Recruitment
Spain,Europe
£0 to £0 Per year
Permanent
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
618259
Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 11:02am
Apply Now

About the Role:

Good afternoon,

My client requires a Supply Chain Project Manager / Warehouse Management System Project Manager for a 6 month initial contract.

This role will be based mainly in Spain with some work / possible extension in the Midlands.

Skills/experience



* Experience delivering supply chain change
* Experience upgrading and implementing Warehouse Management Systems

My client are telephone interviewing this week so if you're interested please apply ASAP.

Many thanks,

Stella