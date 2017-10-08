Supply Chain / WMS Project Manager

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Spain,Europe
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
618259
Posted on
Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 11:02am
About the Role:
Good afternoon,
My client requires a Supply Chain Project Manager / Warehouse Management System Project Manager for a 6 month initial contract.
This role will be based mainly in Spain with some work / possible extension in the Midlands.
Skills/experience
* Experience delivering supply chain change
* Experience upgrading and implementing Warehouse Management Systems
My client are telephone interviewing this week so if you're interested please apply ASAP.
Many thanks,
Stella
