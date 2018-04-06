About the Role:

A large global chemical companies is looking for a Supply Chain/Distribution Requirements Planner to join its McIntosh, Alabama, team.

Distribution Requirements Planner (DRP), in the Performance Chemicals North America Supply Chain Organization, will utilize the SKU (product by location) level demand forecasts and orders to generate the SKU replenishment plans to control the physical distribution of the right finished product to the right location at the right time in the right quantity to meet the stated customer service levels while maintaining appropriate inventory levels.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

* Analyze demand during lead time (daily), identify abnormal demand patterns and verify causes with our sales/marketing team and customers.

* Maintain the SKU inventory levels, locations, and safety stocks by customer/warehouse to support the desired level of customer service while maintaining cost effective levels of inventory. (SKU: Stock Keeping Unit)

* Support the SKU phase in/phase out plans collaboratively with customers/sales and marketing.

* Maintain and coordinate the relationship between Master Scheduler, Logistics Specialist and Demand Planner as well as ensuring integration with other Supply Chain processes. DRP time periods are synchronized with Master Production Scheduling.

* Review and act upon plan exception messages (rescheduling open orders as feasible and coordinating with demand manager to manage demand when supply is not adequate) from the daily re-planning of resources.

* Maintain master data for the distribution/deployment network

* Execute the timely release of STOs (STO: Stock Transport Order)

* Monitor, analyze and propose corrective action:

* Communicate production issues, supply changes, deviations from plan and potential resolutions to Sales and Marketing

* Analyze customer SKU order demand patterns, collaborate with the marketing/product manager, sales reps and customers to validate the demand forecast by customer/warehouse for each SKU.

QUALIFICATIONS

* Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain / Business Management, Engineering, or related experience is required (Note: Other disciplines would be considered with demonstrated successful Supply Chain management experience.)

* 2-4 years' experience in manufacturing, customer service, sales, production planning role, SAP competency role or equivalent.

* Six Sigma Green Belt certification preferred

* APICS CPIM Certification (Modules 1 and 2 within first six months), a plus

* Proficiency with SAP APO or similar Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, a must.

* Ability to conduct root cause problem solving and prioritization

* Experience working on cross-functional teams and interaction with contacts in different regions a plus.

* Strong analytical skills

* Advanced Excel skills (big data analysis, pivot table, VLOOKUP and etc.)

