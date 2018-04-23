SURF Engineer - Stavanger, Norway

Company Leap29 Location Stavanger Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Designer Jobs Job ID 640374 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My client are subsea entrepreneur who are based in Stavanger - Norway. They have been establish for several years and are rapidly expanding. They are global expertise within the SURF market (Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) and they provide a full range of subsea service and hold a strong EPCI (engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation).



The SURF Engineer will be required to:

Create documentation for planning, execution and execution of Subsea project

Complete installation analysis

Provide input to CAD/ design for production of drawings

Specify procurement items

Support installation engineers



You will be required to have at least 5 years experience in the SURF industry including offshore activities to be considered for the role



