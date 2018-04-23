SURF Engineer - Stavanger, Norway

Company
Leap29
Location
Stavanger
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Designer Jobs
Job ID
640374
Posted on
Monday, April 23, 2018 - 5:34am
About the Role:My client are subsea entrepreneur who are based in Stavanger - Norway. They have been establish for several years and are rapidly expanding. They are global expertise within the SURF market (Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) and they provide a full range of subsea service and hold a strong EPCI (engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation).
The SURF Engineer will be required to:
Create documentation for planning, execution and execution of Subsea project
Complete installation analysis
Provide input to CAD/ design for production of drawings
Specify procurement items
Support installation engineers
You will be required to have at least 5 years experience in the SURF industry including offshore activities to be considered for the role
If you feel you are suitable, please feel free to apply
Apply