SURF Engineer - Stavanger, Norway

About the Role:

My client are subsea entrepreneur who are based in Stavanger - Norway. They have been establish for several years and are rapidly expanding. They are global expertise within the SURF market (Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) and they provide a full range of subsea service and hold a strong EPCI (engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation).

The SURF Engineer will be required to:
Create documentation for planning, execution and execution of Subsea project
Complete installation analysis
Provide input to CAD/ design for production of drawings
Specify procurement items
Support installation engineers

You will be required to have at least 5 years experience in the SURF industry including offshore activities to be considered for the role

