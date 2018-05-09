About the Role:

The Role:

The ALSC (Artificial Lift Surveillance Center) Surveillance Engineer is in charge of following wells and Artificial Lift System behavior under his/her area responsibility and connected to the Real Time system/s. He/She reports any observed anomaly and makes recommendations to solve them.



SYSTEM SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

- Ensure that the wells are commissioned properly and have communication as soon as they are created, as per First Time Commissioning Procedure

- Manage user accounts

- Setup and manage alarms and notifications in LiftWatcher in coordination with the corresponding AE or Account Manager

- Maintain LDAP "LiftWatcher Primary Contacts" list of approvers for countries in his area

- Follow up with AEs, ProSer, InTouch for non-communicating wells

- Connectivity hardware Inventory, Installation forecast and availability

- Give support on well connection to the system when needed



DIAGNOSTICS & WELL EVALUATION

- Perform well surveillance by responding to appropriate alarms and well events, notify AE, Account Manager and/or client as appropriate

- Establish baseline for system performance. Generate alerts to highlight potential problems and opportunities and follow up with AEs and clients via emails and phone calls

- Follow well alarms and identifying relevant trend

- Ensure relevant events are logged in QUEST with actions to the corresponding GeoMarket field/Product Line responsible

- Perform pump diagnostics when needed

- Deliver email Alerts or Notification to report: problems, opportunities, changes

- Generate and deliver Well Status monthly report for each well, and other LiftWatcher reports for the various clients as per agreements

- Follow Up with AEs and clients about opportunities for production improvement identified through pump and/or reservoir diagnostics, on monthly/ quarterly Quality meetings.



- Main point of contact for the clients, sending notifications and reports, presenting & explaining reports results, training in the use of application, or any other issue related to the system

- Actively participate in Global Real Time monthly meetings

- Generate Real-Time business best practices, case studies and papers

- Act as point of contact to implement support for new RTUs and their Field Test

- Ensure accurate tracking of revenue from LiftWatcher service

- Contact for Real Time related cross Product Line activities

- Gather and transmit requirements for system issues, bug and needed enhancements, specially capturing client's needs and requests



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- AL Field or Access Engineer who has completed at least the 2 first years of the fixed step training

- Complete the Artificial Lift Training program and proficient with AL Design and Diagnostics, particularly Electrical Submersible Pumps: down-hole and surface equipment, and its affinity laws

- Technical Sale profile with solid understanding of well inflow-outflow concepts

Competencies to be kept current:

- Proficient with down-hole sensor technology and field operations parameters, well tests, others

- Able to discuss with clients in production and reservoir terms

- Understands how RT data flows and is able to communicate with ProSer and the AEs in system technical subjects

- Good communication skills, both oral and written

- Good personnel management, mentoring and couching skills (in case of ALSC Manager)



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft''s services.

Fircroft is registered as a Data Controller with the Information Commissioner as required under the Data Protection Act 1998. Fircroft will only process your personal data for the specific purposes of manging your application.